99 more COVID-19 cases in Ontario, province reports

There are 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday on Twitter.

No additional deaths were reported for the second straight day. There have been three fatal cases of COVID-19 in Ontario in the past week.

Elliott noted the province conducted 25,567 tests on Sunday up from 23,813 on Saturday.

There are 32 people in the province’s hospitals with coronavirus, 16 of whom are in intensive care. Of those, 10 patients are on ventilators.

Queen’s Park says 2,789 people have died from the virus since the pandemic struck in March, but the Star has determined there have been at least 2,827 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario.

The difference of at least 38 fatalities is because early in the outbreak, some deaths were not included in official tallies.

That’s because COVID-19 tests had not been conducted before the people — most of whom were elderly residents of long-term-care homes — died.

The government says there have been 40,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. But as of Friday, a Star count of regional public health units found 42,548 cases.

The Star’s tally includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, which means they have symptoms, travel history or contacts that indicate they likely have the disease, but haven’t yet received a positive test from a lab.