City’s surge in COVID cases has public health urging vigilance in virus fight

A small but persistent surge in new COVID-19 cases has Hamilton’s public health unit urging people to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus.

The city registered 16 new COVID cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 947, including 46 active cases.

After seeing the daily case average drop to one or two last month, the average has climbed back to four or five a day since just after the August holiday weekend.

“We’re definitely keeping an eye on it,” said Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health. “The virus is still here.”

Tran said the recent jump in cases isn’t surprising for three reasons — more retail and dining establishments have reopened, more social gathering has been permitted, and there’s a fatigue setting in with people after nearly five months of virus-fighting health protocols.

“It’s important to reiterate that we don’t forget and become too lax on the measures,” said Tran. “That means physical distancing and hand hygiene, wearing a mask or face covering when you’re out, staying home when you’re sick.

“If you’re not going to practise physical distancing, then it’s important that you stay within the social bubble of 10,” he added. “I think we’re starting to see people maybe bend that rule a little bit in being part of more than one social bubble.”

The expansion of retail, restaurant and social opportunities has made contact tracing of new cases more difficult, Tran said.

“You asked people before where they were when they were symptomatic or the 48 hours before that and the answer would be ‘I was at home and I went to this grocery store,’” Tran said.

“Now we’re getting people saying ‘I went here and I went there and I went to my friend’s and this restaurant,’” he said. “If people are going to be out and about more, it becomes even more important to keep up with those public-health measures.”