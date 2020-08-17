Mayor and premier dispute who has power to change public drinking rules

In a statement, Eisenberger said his earlier comments stemmed from “nuance” that was “unclear” relating to the existing Liquor Licence Act (LLA) and a not-yet-in-force 2019 act. “I appreciate the clarification from the premier’s office,” the statement read. The mayor thanked the premier for giving municipalities authority to make changes.

Still, city council is not “currently exploring” allowing drinking in parks, as their first priority is the “health and safety of our community.”

“Due to these unprecedented times, our local restaurants have suffered greatly,” Eisenberger’s statement said. “Many of them have erected outdoor patio areas for people to relax and enjoy a drink outdoors safely. I encourage Hamiltonians to support local and visit a bar or restaurant to enjoy a drink outside.”

Meanwhile, no one knows how many people have actually been ticketed for drinking in parks.

Police — who are responsible for handing out tickets — say they only track the total number of Liquor Licence Act (LLA) violations, not specific sections of the act. The act includes sections on drinking in public, underage drinking, carrying open alcohol and having open alcohol in a car, among others.

The city says it doesn’t track the reason the ticket was issued beyond which subsection of the LLA it pertained to — public drinking falls under Section 31 (2) of the act, which includes having liquor in an open container or consuming it anywhere other than a licensed premises, home or private location.

Eisenberger told CHCH that the tickets are “largely around beer parties that are being organized in different locations where too many people are gathering too closely.”

A city spokesperson said 157 of the 369 tickets were issued to people with no fixed address.