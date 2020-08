Today’s coronavirus news: Parents nervous about return of school, but still plan to send kids, poll says; Ontario reports 132 cases, no new deaths on Monday

New Zealand now has a total of 90 active cases, including returning travellers who are in quarantine. Before last week, New Zealand had gone 102 days without any community transmission.

6:16 a.m.: South Korea will ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the greater capital area amid an alarming surge in viral infections that health officials describe as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19.

In a nationally televised announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said strengthening social distancing restrictions for the Seoul metropolitan area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people, was inevitable because a failure to slow transmissions there could result in a major outbreak nationwide.

South Korea reported 246 new cases Tuesday, mostly from the capital area, pushing its total for the last five days to 959.

The measures, which will take effect Wednesday in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and the city of Incheon, prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, computer gaming cafes and other “high-risk” venues will be shut. Churches will only be allowed to provide online services.

6:15 a.m.: A new poll suggests the majority of Canadian parents plan to send their kids back to school in the fall, but would want classes cancelled if there is a new COVID-19 outbreak in their community.

The online poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies is the latest to take parents’ temperature about the pending return of classes during the pandemic.

Two-thirds of parents surveyed said they were worried about children returning to school at the end of the summer, with only 31 per cent saying they were not.

And while 63 per cent of parents said they planned to send their kids to school this fall, 69 per cent felt all classes should be suspended if there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in their community.

The poll also found strong support among parents for requiring certain measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at schools, including making students, teachers and staff wear masks.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2020:

There are 122,872 confirmed cases in Canada.

-Quebec: 61,206 confirmed (including 5,721 deaths, 53,930 resolved)

-Ontario: 40,745 confirmed (including 2,789 deaths, 37,036 resolved)

-Alberta: 12,412 confirmed (including 224 deaths, 11,056 resolved)

-British Columbia: 4,594 confirmed (including 198 deaths, 3,653 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 1,581 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1,387 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 1,075 confirmed (including 64 deaths, 1,007 resolved)

-Manitoba: 716 confirmed (including 9 deaths, 490 resolved), 15 presumptive

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 268 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 263 resolved)

-New Brunswick: 186 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 169 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 41 confirmed (including 36 resolved)

-Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 14 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 122,872 (15 presumptive, 122,857 confirmed including 9,032 deaths, 109,059 resolved)

Monday 5:39 p.m.: As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ontario’s regional health units are reporting a total of 42,809 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,827 deaths, up another 132 cases and no new deaths in 24 hours, according to the Star’s latest count.

It was the second Monday in a row in which the province saw cases jump into the triple digits, following a pattern that has seen larger than normal case counts reported following weekends.

Four health units reported double digit-case counts Monday: Toronto, with 32 new cases, Ottawa at 19, Peel Region, at 18, and Hamilton with 16.

Several health units, including Hamilton, do not report daily updates over the weekend and instead report multiple days’ worth of cases on Mondays.

The long term average for daily case reports has been consistently below triple-digits since the province saw a brief spike late last month, and the province remains near the lowest rate of new infections since before the pandemic first peaked in Ontario in the spring.

That rate remained flat Monday at an average of 84 cases per day over the last week — still the lowest seven-day average Ontario has seen since a mid-April peak of nearly 600 daily.

Ontario has averaged fewer than a single reported death per day over the last seven days.

The vast majority of the province’s COVID-19 patients have since recovered; the province lists fewer than 1,000 active cases of the disease.

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases, meaning they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.

The province cautions its separate data, published daily at 10:30 a.m., may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”