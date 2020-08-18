Longtime Tory MP Finley won't run again

OTTAWA — Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she's not running in the next election.

Finley says she's had a "heck of a ride" but it's time to move forward.

She's represented the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk since 2004, and in a Facebook post called that job the honour of her life.

Under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, she served in multiple cabinet posts and in Opposition was the go-between for MPs and the national party.