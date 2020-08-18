Toronto police to get 2,350 body cameras

Colin Stairs, the chief information officer for the Toronto Police Service, told the board meeting that in the long run the cameras would pay for themselves by relieving officers of other time-consuming duties.

"You can stop burning DVDs full of video content to give to Crown attorneys and streamline those processes," said Stairs. "You can also more quickly resolve issues of officer behaviour and have them disciplined or get them back on the street and that creates a saving."

Axon, the cameras' manufacturer, said in a statement on Tuesday that it received an order from Toronto police in the third quarter of 2020 and will ship it in multiple phases beginning this month.

A member of the Toronto police force said during Tuesday's meeting that the full complement of cameras should be in place by August 2021.

The deal also includes 3,000 licences for data management, situational awareness and sharing tools.

Body cameras underwent a six-year vendor review process by the Toronto Police Service before an agreement with Axon was reached, the board heard. Toronto police will be the first force in Canada to use the devices.

"Their policy that they made on how to use body cameras is probably the most robust that I've ever seen, coming from the agencies that we've worked with," said Vishal Dhir, managing director of Canada and Latin America for Axon. "So I think it was an exhaustive process of understanding what policy should be for the community but choosing the right technology as well."

Axon says the cameras' real-time streaming will allow police to quickly deploy the resources necessary to help de-escalate a situation, including mental-health professionals or translators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press