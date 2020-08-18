5 challenges for Chrystia Freeland as Canada’s new finance minister

“One of the real focuses that she will need to have is on the massive economic inequality that seems to be actually exacerbated by the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

Challenge #2: The rebuild

Then there’s the matter of crafting Canada’s course forward out of the pandemic, a project that is already beset with competing visions of what the future economy should look like.

“(The) biggest challenge facing the new finance minister will be to help develop and implement an economic recovery plan for Canada in a world with no vaccine in near sight,” said Kevin Page, the former parliamentary budget officer who heads the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa.

Page said this plan should balance the need to support businesses and households in the short term with “long-term urgent policy demands,” like addressing climate change and income inequality.

For Block, there are “big decisions” looming for Freeland and the Liberal government on how to fix the shortcomings in the social safety net that were exposed by the pandemic. These include the lack of affordable child care in much of the country, as well as problems in nursing homes, where the coronavirus has been most devastating.

There are also demands for increased spending on infrastructure and the transition to a greener economy, all of which Block said will require higher taxes to pull off.

Others are wary of propositions to keep spending. Beatty said the government should lean instead on the private sector and help businesses attract foreign investment and create jobs to get out of the current slump.

“I don’t believe you can spend and regulate your way back to prosperity,” he said.

Challenge #3: The deficit

Which brings us to the deficit. Freeland inherits a federal budget that is far from balanced. As of July 8, when the government reported its mid-pandemic fiscal update, the deficit was projected to hit $343 billion, with federal debt headed for $1.2 trillion.

The Conservatives are attacking the Liberals over this, which could ramp up the political pressure to cut back after such an intensive period of spending.

Page, however, pointed out that Canada’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product has been higher in the past.

Block also argued that debt payments are not dangerous at this point, in part because very low interest rates make it inexpensive for the government to borrow money. Spending cuts, she said, would only exacerbate the troubles of the pandemic by reducing economic activity.

Challenge #4: The big mean world

As Ottawa’s pointperson on relations with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Freeland will be familiar with the currents of protectionism that have disrupted the flow of global trade in recent years. Beatty said that’s just one trend accelerated by the pandemic, as countries look to protect supply chains that were exposed as vulnerable to a crisis when competition for health supplies became a matter of urgent national interest.

“It’s going to be very important for us to build on trade agreements,” Beatty said, pointing to the Trans-Pacific Partnership as an example of international exchange that benefits the Canada.

Block, however, said Freeland will likely have to reckon with longer-term questions of how to protect domestic manufacturing to ensure Canada is not vulnerable to global supply chains in the next pandemic-like crisis.

Challenge #5: The politics

Freeland takes the second-most powerful post in government at a time of political headwinds for the Liberal government. Her predecessor resigned amidst the WE Charity ethics controversy, which has prompted calls from the opposition for Trudeau to resign. The Bloc Québécois is threatening to table a no-confidence motion that could topple the minority government and trigger an election this fall.

For Beatty, any political instability becomes an issue for the economy — and therefore, for the finance minister — because it can spook businesses and deter spending that would otherwise spur growth.

“Business hates uncertainty,” he said. “Political uncertainty breeds economic uncertainty.”

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering national politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga