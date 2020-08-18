Some quotes on the Liberal cabinet shuffle

— NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

---

"It's about time that we broke that glass ceiling."

— Chrystia Freeland on becoming Canada's first female federal finance minister

---

"I think each and every one of us has a role to play in that very important relationship between Canada and the United States."

— Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Freeland maintaining her role regarding Canada-U.S. relations.

---

"The Liberal government is corrupt. It's not gonna solve the problem."

— Luda Pal, who lives in Freeland's Toronto riding, on the new finance minister

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

By The Canadian Press