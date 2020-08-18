Councillors say local Hamilton taxpayers stand to lose through revamp of growth plan

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the province is reviewing the municipal feedback it received last month.

“No final decisions have been made,” Conrad Spezowka wrote in an email.

But extending forecasts to 2051 “would align more closely” with provincial policy “to make sufficient land available to accommodate an appropriate range of mix of uses to meet projected needs for up to 25 years,” he said.

“Revised forecasts would provide updated numbers for municipalities to plan and manage their growth, including determining land and infrastructure needs. This supports our government’s priority of increasing housing supply and promoting economic recovery ...”

Also Tuesday, Lynda Lukasik, executive director of Environment Hamilton, blasted the province for potentially opening up land with sensitive habitats to the aggregate industry.

“The Ford government is actively dismantling the planning policies that we urgently need right now to support an intensification-first approach to growth management in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.”

A local development consortium pushing for an urban-boundary expansion in Glanbrook under a new provincial mechanism applauds recent provincial changes.

Government must be “nimble” in responding to a shortage of housing stock, John Corbett, a planning consultant representing the developers, said at the Twenty Road West field.

“Right now, the city’s in dire need of housing. It needs jobs. It’s in need of revenue. This application’s a gaping opportunity.”

“If you want to plan for growth, we’re ready to go,” added Mario Roque of Liv Communities. “Services are here. We can be finished here before they start somewhere else.”