WHO says millennials drive COVID-19 but who says they’re covidiots?

The World Health Organization is worried infections among younger people are on the rise globally, putting the more elderly at risk. Younger people are officially driving the spread of COVID-19.

So, it seems the verdict is in: Millennials — and now Gen Zers — allegedly ruin everything and they’re being accused of leading the game on “covidiocy.” Everyone from BC Premier John Horgan to Deadpool (aka Ryan Reynolds) have recently been urging young people to get on the same page when it comes to following safety precautions from COVID-19.

And keeping the science in mind — we all do need to be a little smarter.

But just like all generations, there are ‘covidiots’ and ‘novidiots.’