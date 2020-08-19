Feds eye existing tools for post-CERB help

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made clear his intention to reshape a safety net that supports a modern workforce and "gig" economy. The Liberal cabinet is slated to talk about the larger overhaul at next month's retreat.

David Macdonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, noted recently that about 4.7 million people were receiving the CERB at the start of August, with about 2.1 million not eligible for EI under existing program rules.

He added that just over half of CERB recipients at risk of being ineligible for EI are women, and they would also receive less than under the CERB.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on Trudeau to extend the CERB until the end of September and present a plan to fix EI by the end of this month.

"Millions of people across the country are stressed about how they're going to make ends meet when the Liberals cancel the CERB at the end of the month," Singh said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Unemployment is expected to remain high for the rest of 2020, with employment levels not reaching pre-pandemic levels until some time next year, based on Royal Bank forecasts released Wednesday.

It makes sense to help people in the short term, but the question for the government will be what to do if a large chunk of the labour force still needs help by late 2021, said Robert Asselin, a former adviser to Trudeau and now former finance minister Bill Morneau.

"If you create a program like EI and say, we're going to support these people as long as it takes ... you basically create a permanent income-support program and it's hugely expensive," said Asselin, now a senior vice-president at the Business Council of Canada.

"It's going to have to be paid for by someone, including employers. You're effectively putting a tax eventually on businesses, which I think would be very damaging in the current circumstances."

Modelling done in the latest report on EI premiums showed rates would have to rise by five cents per year for four years in response to a recession like the one the country suffered during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The estimate didn't account for any special, temporary economic measures the government could put in place like a rate freeze, or benefit expansion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press