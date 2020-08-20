Students going hungry was a problem before COVID-19. What happens to school breakfast programs when a pandemic is changing everything?

Vance and Gita Madan were two teachers who along with Toronto Education Workers in Solidarity and FoodShare started Food for Thought during the pandemic. In the time of need, Food for Thought delivered boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to students and their families.

For students whose families were already food insecure, job loss during the pandemic put them in even more precarious situations, Madan said.

“We knew that our students were really in trouble, particularly students coming from racialized backgrounds who are disproportionately impacted by poverty,” Vance continued.

In Canada one in six children under the age of 18 is affected by household food insecurity, according to PROOF’s 2020 report. Black and Indigenous households experience the highest rate of food insecurity relative to their population. Families with children and households that rely on social assistance are also disproportionately impacted, the study found.

Madan said the need is so great, Food for Thought eventually had to close its online request form every week. Since the initiative started, it has raised $145,000 and made deliveries to over 7,000 families. Over 130 people have volunteered, including students themselves.

Even though schools are reopening, accessing student nutrition programs may not be simple.

Vance is concerned that financial issues are likely to influence whether students return to school or opt for remote learning. Having worked in nine different schools, she has seen instances where schools can’t provide TTC tokens for students, and kids miss school as a result of not being able to afford the fare.

Vance said the last round of Food for Thought deliveries will be next week. Afterwards, the team will pause and reassess based on how school reopening plays out.

Vance and Madan agree that while school nutrition programs and the Food for Thought initiative are a piece of tackling student food insecurity, it can’t be the only way.

They advocate for structural change, such as increasing and broadening access to CERB, Ontario Works and ODSP, rent control and a stop to evictions.

“There are so many families that are on the brink of survival at all times,” Madan said. “And it really shouldn’t be up to these student nutrition programs to fill the gaps just for basic survival.”

Angelyn Francis is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering inequity and inequality. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach her via email: afrancis@thestar.ca