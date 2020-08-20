Woman urges church to drop abuse case appeal

As a result, Deschenes sought to throw out the settlement and launch a new lawsuit, and a motion judge ruled in her favour.

The diocese challenged the ruling, but its appeal was unanimously dismissed by the province's top court in May.

At the time, the Appeal Court said the motion judge was right to find there had been a significant "misrepresentation" by the church, and that Deschenes had relied on that information in deciding to settle.

It also said evidence that the diocese had previously tried to cover up allegations of sexual assault was also "relevant to the consideration of fairness and justice."

It will likely take months for the Supreme Court to decide whether to hear the challenge to that ruling, said Deschenes's lawyer, Loretta Merritt.

Even if the church's bid fails, Deschenes would still probably have to go through all the steps of a lawsuit and trial, the results of which could also then be appealed, Merritt said.

"So while we have always remained hopeful that mediation and settlement would be a possibility at some stage, so far we haven't seen it, and there might be quite a legal battle yet to come," she said Thursday.

Deschenes was a student at St. Ursula Catholic School and a member of St. Ursula's Parish in Chatham, Ont., when she was sexually assaulted, court documents show. She was 10 when the abuse began.

Sylvestre was ordained in the late 1940s and retired in 1993, according to the documents. Media reports indicate he died in jail in 2007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 20, 2020.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press