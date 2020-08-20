Majority of Hamilton’s Catholic board students will return to in-class learning

Across the GTA, approximately two-thirds of parents are sending their kids to school for in-person lessons, according to board pre-registration numbers. However, a new poll found that parents are sending their children back to school with great unease.

The Pollara poll, which surveyed parents in the GTA, showed that most parents feel uncomfortable about sending kids back to class, but feel they have to in order to maintain their children’s mental health and to maintain a work-life balance for themselves.

The poll found that roughly 36 per cent of parents want the start of the school year to be delayed if necessary.

Earlier in August, the HWCDSB released a 27-page guide outlining its reopening plans and requirements for elementary and secondary students.

The plan indicates that elementary students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will attend school five days per week, while remaining with one cohort for the full day and eating lunch in classrooms with staggered recess times.

Secondary schools, meanwhile, will place its students in groups of approximately 15, attending in-person classes every other day of the week with alternating Fridays.

In both levels of school, students who opt out of in-person attendance will follow along with the curriculum remotely using pre-recorded lessons and assignments on myClass, the board’s online learning software of choice.

The public school board has not released enrolment numbers yet.

Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, said the official numbers will be released after pre-registration for families ends on Aug. 25.

