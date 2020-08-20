Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,606.76, up 29.38 points)

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Down 20 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $19.56 on 14.9 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financial Services. Down 15 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $55.89 on 9.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $21.45 on 7.16 million shares.

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO). Technology. Down two cents, or 11.76 per cent, to $0.15 on 6.93 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $43.22 on 5.89 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down five cents, or 6.85 per cent, to $0.68 on 4.45 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Up 89 cents, or 10.81 per cent, to $9.12. Cineplex Inc. said all its theatres and entertainment venues will be open later this week. The Toronto-based movie exhibitor said 164 theatres, 1,687 screens and 10 entertainment complexes will be in operation again by Friday. Cineplex has gradually been reopening its locations over the last few weeks following closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.