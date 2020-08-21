Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reporting 131 new cases; TTC passengers to get Presto credit for unused monthly fares

Most of the new cases are in the densely populated Seoul region, where health workers are scrambling to track transmissions from sources including churches, restaurants, schools and workers.

But the new infections reported Friday were from practically all major cities, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, the southeastern city that was the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March.

6:40 a.m.: Lebanon on Friday began a two-week partial lockdown and nighttime curfew after coronavirus cases increased sharply following an explosion in Beirut that killed and injured thousands of people.

Confirmed cases of the virus have increased from 5,417 a day after the massive blast on Aug. 4 to nearly 11,000 on Friday, leading officials to announce the lockdown.

On Thursday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry tallied a record 605 confirmed new cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the total registered cases since late February to 10,952.

The pandemic has killed 113 people in the tiny country, which was successful in limiting the spread of the virus during the early months.

6:37 a.m.: Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Friday reported its lowest tally of new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks. Victoria’s Health Department reported 179 new infections and nine deaths in the latest 24-hour period, the lowest daily increase since July 8.

The state capital Melbourne has been under a strict lockdown for two weeks, and authorities have said daily infections will have to fall to single digits or low double digits before Melbourne’s lockdown is relaxed.

6:34 a.m.: A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, a newspaper reported. The Australian newspaper reported Papua New Guinea’s health department is investigating the claim by Ramu NiCo Management.

Papua New Guinea has not approved any vaccine trials and says any vaccine imported into the country must be approved by PNG’s health authorities.

The newspaper reported that a document on Ramu letterhead said 48 Chinese employees were “vaccinated with SARS-COV-2 vaccine” on Aug. 10 and tests on them might return false-positive results. Papua New Guinea has recorded only 361 COVID-19 cases and four deaths but infections have surged in the past month.

6:32 a.m.: India’s coronavirus caseload crosses 2.9 million with a surge of 68,898 in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 983 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,849.

India has been recording at least 50,000 new infections per day since mid-July. Four of India’s 28 states now account for 63 per cent of fatalities and 54.6 per cent of cases. Western Maharashtra state and three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-hit.

The Health Ministry said more than 900,000 tests are being done and the rate of tests that are positive for the virus is averaging 8 per cent, but it will be lowered through isolation, tracking and clinical management.

6:30 a.m.: Stronger actions to enforce public health measures are expected to be announced today in British Columbia as the number of active cases of COVID-19 rises.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is scheduled to give an update about compliance and enforcement measures under the province’s ongoing state of emergency to combat the illness.

Farnworth said on Tuesday he would bring in new measures to address the behaviour of people whose actions “demonstrate their indifference to the health and safety of others.”

At the same time, Premier John Horgan said people in B.C. have sacrificed to keep transmission of the illness low, and unsafe parties and gatherings are eroding that hard work.

He said the provincial government is committed to getting B.C. back on track and will announce enforcement action against people who continue to put others at risk.

B.C. reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 780, including 11 people in hospital.

6:30 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Ontario Premier Doug Ford today to announce a deal aimed at ensuring Canada is never again at the mercy of unreliable foreign suppliers of personal protective equipment during a pandemic.

Under the agreement, 3M is to increase capacity at its Brockville, Ont., facility so that it can produce up to 100 million medical-grade N95 masks a year.

The federal and Ontario governments are each kicking in $23.3 million to help increase production capacity at the plant.

A provincial government official confirmed the masks are to be used to meet private sector, provincial, and North American market demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Ford has repeatedly said that Ontario needs to ramp up production of personal protective equipment given the experience early in the COVID-19 crisis, when Canada was scrambling in a global competition for a limited supply of masks and other equipment.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 1 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2020:

There are 123,873 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 61,402 confirmed (including 5,730 deaths, 54,383 resolved)

_ Ontario: 41,048 confirmed (including 2,793 deaths, 37,291 resolved)

_ Alberta: 12,604 confirmed (including 228 deaths, 11,292 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 4,825 confirmed (including 200 deaths, 3,845 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 1,590 confirmed (including 22 deaths, 1,419 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,077 confirmed (including 64 deaths, 1,007 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 796 confirmed (including 12 deaths, 537 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 268 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 263 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 186 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 172 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 44 confirmed (including 40 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 123,873 (0 presumptive, 123,873 confirmed including 9,054 deaths, 110,282 resolved)

