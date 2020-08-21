Hamiltonians are travelling — and coming home with COVID

It appears Hamiltonians are following the rules.

Jackie Penman, spokesperson for the Hamilton police, said police conducted 89 “checks” on people who travelled internationally as of Aug. 7. No charges were laid.

But should — or could — you travel right now? Experts say it depends where.

“It’s a moving target,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University and an infectious disease physician at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. Some cities locally have higher numbers of COVID cases, making them higher-risk destinations, and some countries have higher numbers than others.

Those numbers can change quickly.

Your safest bet, Chagla says, is to avoid any non-essential international travel. Voyages abroad come with additional risks, including that you might not be allowed on a plane if you’re sick, and your insurance might not cover you for COVID-related health care in a foreign country.

Unless it’s a “life and limb” situation, don’t go, Chagla says.

Dr. Dominik Mertz, associate professor in the division of infectious diseases at McMaster University, notes there are additional risks domestically that come with travelling outside of your home bubble.

“When you’re somewhere else, you want to maybe meet people, you want to go out, you want to go to restaurants, bars, etc.,” Mertz said. “You’re more likely to do those things when you’re on vacation.”

Even going to a cottage might increase your risk if you plan on gathering with new people. His advice, if you must gather, is to do so outside.

And then, of course, there are places you can’t visit and those where you will face restrictions upon arrival.

Those looking to travel to provinces such as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and others must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. The Canada-United States border remains closed and many other countries have strict travel restrictions in place. The Canadian government advises Canadians to avoid non-essential travel.

When travelling domestically, Hamilton public health advises residents to consider “the number of cases occurring in that area and the settings they are occurring in, and adjust their travel accordingly.”

“At all times we recommend that people continue to follow public health measures including limiting the number of close social contacts to their social circle of 10, washing their hands frequently, maintaining a physical distance of two metres, (as well as) wearing masks when indoors, (when) physical distancing is difficult or where required,” Durlov said.

Katrina Clarke is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: katrinaclarke@thespec.com