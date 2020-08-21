Ontario reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

One day after a data glitch led to fewer than average new COVID-19 cases being reported, Ontario is reporting 131 additional cases Friday and three more coronavirus deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said problems have been resolved with the Integrated Public Health Information System, which revealed just 76 new cases on Thursday.

That was because there was no data from 11 of Ontario’s 34 public health units: Algoma; Brant County; Chatham-Kent; Hamilton; Niagara Region, Peterborough; Simcoe Muskoka; Southwestern; Sudbury; Timiskaming; and Windsor-Essex.

“With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of COVID-19,” Elliott said Friday on Twitter.