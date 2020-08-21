Ontario reports rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths

New cases of COVID-19 appear to be on the rise again and the death toll is climbing.
One day after a data glitch led to fewer than average new cases being reported, Ontario officials said there had been 131 additional cases and three more coronavirus deaths as of Friday morning.
A Star tally of local public health units at 5 p.m. Friday found 144 deaths in the previous 24-hour period and four deaths.
Queen’s Park says 2,796 people have died from the virus since the outbreak struck in March, but the Star has determined there have been at least 2,833 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario.
The difference of at least 37 deaths is because some were not included in official tallies early in the pandemic.
At the time, COVID-19 tests hadn’t been conducted before those people — most of whom were elderly residents of long-term-care homes — had died.
The provincial government says there have been 41,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. But a Star count of regional public health units has found 43,268 cases.
The difference is because the Star’s tally includes patients reported as “probable” coronavirus cases, meaning they have symptoms, travel history or contacts that indicate they likely have the disease, but haven’t yet received a positive test from a lab.
Even with the recent increases, the rate of infection remains well below the worst of the pandemic; Ontario saw the same average reach a mid-April peak of nearly 600 cases daily.
On Friday, three health units reported the vast majority of cases: Toronto with 41 new cases, Ottawa with 36, and Peel Region with 33.
The four additional deaths were in Toronto, Ottawa, York Region and Waterloo Region.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said problems have been resolved with the Integrated Public Health Information System, which reported just 76 new cases on Thursday.
That was because there was no data from 11 of Ontario’s 34 public health units: Algoma, Brant County, Chatham-Kent, Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, Simcoe Muskoka, Southwestern, Sudbury, Timiskaming and Windsor-Essex.
“With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of COVID-19,” Elliott said earlier Friday on Twitter.
“Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts,” she added.
Elliott said the province conducted 28,073 tests on Thursday, up from 25,917 on Wednesday.
“Hospitalizations remain stable as ICU admissions and vented patients both declined,” she said.
There were 35 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, 13 of whom were in intensive care. Of those, seven were on ventilators.
The province cautions its statistics, published daily at 10:30 a.m., may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system, saying that in the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the local health units) should be considered the most up to date.”
With files from Ed Tubb
Robert Benzie is the Star's Queen's Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie
