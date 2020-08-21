WATCH LIVE: Premier Ford, Prime Minister Trudeau make announcement in Brockville

The prime minister and premier are in Brockville today to make a joint statement.
Earlier today, it was announced that the federal and provincial governments reached a deal to boost mask production with 3M, a Brockville-based company.
Watch their press conference live here:
