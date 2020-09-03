BEHIND THE CRIMES: 'Part of me that feels he is alive,' says brother of man missing 20 years

No one would blame Jesse, however, if that faith had dissipated.

A younger photo of Tim Villemaire. | Jesse Villemaire photo

Each year on Tim’s birthday he makes a plea on Facebook for anyone who has seen his brother or has any information to contact him.

In the past, he said, people have said they’ve seen him living on the streets in Toronto, despite Tim’s last known residence of Guelph. That’s like finding a needle in a haystack, especially now that his brother would be 20 years older and had no distinguishing features or tattoos.

He looked like a “normal, skinny white guy with no hair” when he went missing, Jesse said.

People have even suggested he visit a psychic, though he admits he’s skeptical. He just hasn’t been able to convince himself to go.

“You just get to these dead ends now more than ever.”

At one time, Jesse thought he found Tim.

Police in Barrie called Jesse to say they picked up a Tim Villemaire, born in 1979, and were holding him in custody. He went with his dad to the jail to see his “brother,” only to find they didn’t recognize the person on the other side of the glass.

It was Tim Villemaire all right, born in 1979, but not their Tim Villemaire. Jesse figured police ran the name and birth date from a missing persons’ database and assumed it was a proper match.

“Basically, it was a big blow to the whole family.”

Jesse said finding out about “the other” Tim still haunts him, as family members have found him as well on Facebook and tried to add him as a friend, then telling Jesse they found his brother.

“It’s been a nightmare when it comes to this other guy. This other guy has been picked up again on charges within the last five years up in this area. I still search my brother’s name on Google once in a while, on Facebook and social media, hoping that something might pop up but it’s always this other Tim Villemaire.”

What makes this fact even more unsettling is Jesse’s realization that memories of his actual brother are starting to fade. He remembers when they were younger and vacationing at their grandmother’s cottage in Quebec, where they would canoe, catch frogs, pick raspberries and explore the lake. He also recalls his brother’s love for electronic music, especially Prodigy, and how he would try to emulate his favourite groups on the keyboard.

Tim Villemaire (left) and brother Jesse (right) prior to Tim's disappearance in 2001. | Jesse Villemaire photo

Tim also looked up to his big brother. When Jesse picked up skateboarding, so did Tim.

“I guess what’s so difficult is trying to remember all the good times versus the negative. Just like anything in our lives, a lot of the negative outweighs the positive,” Jesse said, noting his brother lived with him at one time but was asked to leave after Tim was verbally abusive towards Jesse’s wife and raised his fist at her. Jesse blamed the drugs Tim was on or possibly mental health issues, saying it was out of character for him.

Tim also lived with their dad, but he ended up getting kicked out of the house for having drugs in his possession.

“I think what’s happened and I don’t want to admit it, it seems like a lot of those memories have been kind of erased just due to the fact of thinking of the last moments I saw my brother.”

Childhood friend Amy George, though, vividly remembers the boy she met at a skating rink at the age of 12. She joked how they would have Dawson’s Creek-style sleepovers and lie to Tim’s dad about where he was. They told each other their dreams, secrets and pain.

“I loved him. Like only a 15-year-old girl can love, with my whole heart. He had an old soul, that was a bit tortured even then,” she said, noting the last time she saw him she was 20 and he was like his old self.

She said he’s the reason she volunteers at a homeless shelter.

“Every time I’m there I look down the list of names of those whose hair I’m going to cut that day and hope his is on it.”

Cherri Greeno, manager of corporate communications for Waterloo Regional Police Service, said while missing person investigations become difficult with the passage of time, contacts moving and memories changing, it’s never too late to offer information that may help in an investigation.

“We never give up and we want the public to know that these investigations are ongoing and open,” Greeno said.

And while he is hoping one day his brother will be found alive, Jesse is also trying to prepare for the worst.

“If the cops ever called me and said we found the remains and it matched my brother’s dental records, as much as I don’t want to hear that, I would be accepting of it just due to the fact that there’s some closure behind it.”