Council in support of united proposal for massive affordable housing boost

Councillors support a proposal by Hamilton non-profit housing providers to build 3,000 affordable units in three years.

But city officials expressed frustration on Friday over their own efforts to secure federal funding to tackle a massive capital backlog in municipal social housing.

“We need political help,” said Coun. Chad Collins, who’s president of the CityHousing board.

The city has tried to line up roughly $170 million through talks with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation via the National Housing Strategy for more than a year, he noted.

That’s in stark contrast to Toronto, which the federal government announced would receive more than $1 billion for housing on the eve of the last year’s election, Collins said.

“So there’s two different worlds that we’re living in,” he added, arguing “pork-barrel politics” influenced funding allocations.

The CMHC talks have involved “a lot of back and forth,” said Paul Johnson, general manager of healthy and safe communities. “It is a cautionary tale of what we’re dealing with,” he added.

However, the city’s application for federal support is “finally in” and awaiting number-crunching by CMHC officials.

CityHousing operates about 7,000 of Hamilton’s 13,800 social-housing units. This stock faces a capital repair backlog of about $222 million that’s expected to hit $632 million in 10 years.

On Monday, representatives of Indwell and YWCA Hamilton presented a proposal to build 3,000 affordable units in three years through a coalition of local non-profits.