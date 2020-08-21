‘We need to protect these people’: Hamilton councillors call for return of moratorium on evictions

Councillors are calling on the province to reinstitute an evictions moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Terry Whitehead said tenants who are out wages are “dangerously close” to having no place to live due to the ongoing economic downturn.

“I have talked to and met many people who are still unemployed; no fault of their own,” he told colleagues Friday.

“So we need to protect these people. They didn’t create the situation.”

Council backed Whitehead’s motion to urge the Ontario government — with the help of local MPs, MPPs, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and other cities — to extend the freeze.

The Spectator reported that landlords applied to evict at least 323 Hamilton tenants over unpaid rent during the pandemic before the province’s evictions ban expired this month.

The applications were filed to the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) between March 17 and July 28 but had been on hold.

Two weeks ago, the LTB noted it had received 6,559 applications to evict a tenant over nonpayment of rent provincewide since March 17, the date Premier Doug Ford declared a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Hamilton addresses were linked to 323 of those applications.

On Friday, speaking in support of Whitehead’s motion, Coun. Nrinder Nann said some landlords are trying to conduct “renovictions,” or forcing out tenants to “jack up rents” during coronavirus. “So it’s really unfortunate that there are some property owners that are using this opportunity to capitalize on a market and profit during a pandemic.”