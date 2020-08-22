No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $31.4 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 25 will be approximately $40 million.
By The Canadian Press
