TDSB seeking more space for fall classes

Some parents of elementary school students say, however, that it's proving difficult to make an informed decision given the lack of details on how the reopening will play out at individual schools.

Nicole Rajakovic, whose children are eight and three years old, said she hasn't heard whether her daughter's school in downtown Toronto is one of those with classes capped at 20.

Some issues related to safety — such as whether the ventilation will be upgraded through provincial funding, or whether the tables students sit at will be replaced by desks — also remain unanswered, she said.

"How can I tell you whether I'm sending my kids back when I don't know what you're proposing?" Rajakovic said in an interview.

"So I don't think any parent is making a truly informed decision. It's really just 'Can I afford to keep my kids at home?'"

It would also be helpful to know whether parents can change their minds down the line, she said, or if their decision now will lock them in for the rest of the school year.

The plan approved by the TDSB on Thursday will see the board spend roughly $30 million of its financial reserves, as well as more than $6 million in provincial funding, to hire more than 350 additional teachers. Another 400 teachers will be redeployed to allow for smaller class sizes.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto said it has been in touch with the board regarding the possible need for space and is "waiting to hear what their specific needs will be."

Toronto Public Health said it has provided the TDSB and the Toronto Catholic District School Board with guidance for a regional approach by identifying neighbourhoods that may have a higher risk of COVID-19 spread.

"This analysis is intended to be used in conjunction with other considerations when deciding on COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies in schools, such as space considerations for physical distancing," the agency said in a statement.

"The evidence on COVID-19 continues to evolve, and as such, our method allows for flexibility and continuous updates based on available data."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 22, 2020.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press