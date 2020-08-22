Heat warning issued for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued heat warning for Hamilton and area that is expected to last into Monday.

The agency says a warm air mass moving into the area is expected to result in high temperatures near 31 degrees C — it will feel like 39 with the humidex — and lows around 20 degrees C.

The heat warning is aimed in particular at urban areas where minimum temperatures are usually hotter.

Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, also declared a city heat warning, which triggers the opening of community “cool places” for residents without air conditioning or a safe living space in hot conditions.