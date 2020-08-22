Highway 6 dinosaurs headed for extinction? Landmark business up for sale

Hamilton’s Hwy. 6 dinosaurs have survived fire, theft, hurricane Sandy, decapitation — even the extinction of Flamborough as a standalone municipality.

But the prehistoric landmark could be history if somebody buys Flamborough Patio Furniture, the Instagram-branded #homeofthedinosaurs and tourist photo magnet that is now up for sale.

Longtime owner and dinosaur daddy Gilles Fortin said he is eyeing a retirement property in Fergus and would like to sell the 10-acre-plus business and adjacent home on Hwy. 6 all at once. And if it happens — a previous effort to test sale interest was “disappointing” — Gilles said he will not take any oversized reptiles with him.

Or put another way: if you pay his hoped-for $2.7-million price, you get the drive-by dinosaurs “for free.”

“I’ll sell the whole shebang together in one shot or I won’t bother,” said Gilles, who started the patio business 40 years ago and “adopted” his first dinosaur as a birthday gift for a grandson, Brett, nearly two decades ago.

“But you know, I’m 70 years old now. Sooner or later I have to get out of here... My wife, she wanted me to retire long ago.”

Gilles bought his first 12-metre-tall dinosaur from a Quebec manufacturer — a fiberglass-and-steel Tyrannosaurus Rex — as a joke birthday gift in 1993. “It was just a fun, stupid thing that was in my mind, so I did it,” he said. “And then things just kept growing.”

By the mid-2000s, seven different dinosaurs loomed over Highway 6 north of Clappison’s Corners, including a second T-Rex than doubled as a colossal piggy bank, a raptor purchased to cash in on the popularity of the first Jurassic Park movie and a monstrously popular four-storey tall Brontosaurus.

Gilles, his family and employees dressed up in Flinstone-esque costumes to celebrate the arrival of the long-necked thunder lizard — who lost his head on four separate occasions, once to the windy remnants of hurricane Sandy.