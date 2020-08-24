Five things parents should know about Hamilton’s school reopenings

At its most recent board meeting, the Catholic board unanimously approved a motion that will require all students, from junior kindergarten to Grade 12, to wear masks in school. The move expands a previous rule that would have required only students in Grade 4 to 12 to wear masks. Currently, the public board requires students in Grade 4 to 12 to wear masks in school. The board has not indicated if it will require all students to wear masks.

4. Most students are attending in-person classes

According to preliminary numbers from the HWCDSB, 77 per cent of all students in the Catholic board will attend in-person classes. Pat Daly, the board’s chair, has said he expects that number to grow when the 10 per cent of undecided parents register their children. Roughly 13 per cent of students in the Catholic board are expected to learn remotely. The public board has yet to release its enrolment numbers. Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for the board, has said the numbers will be released following the board’s student registration deadline, on Aug. 25 at noon. A recent national poll found that roughly 70 per cent of parents will send their children to in-person classes.

5. Virtual elementary schools

The public board is creating at least one “virtual elementary school” for students who have chosen to learn remotely when classes reopen. This means that students who choose to learn online may not be attached to their local school. The board will use current teachers and staff to teach those kids, though it has also applied for funding from the ministry of education to employ a new principal and secretary for the virtual school. The Catholic board has not made concrete plans to establish a virtual school, though it discussed the possibility at its most recent board meeting.

