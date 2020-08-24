No injuries after boulder falls on Toronto beach

TORONTO — Police say it was just luck no one was injured when a massive boulder fell onto a beach below in Toronto's east end.

Const. David Hopkinson says part of the Scarborough Bluffs came loose and crashed on the beach and into Lake Ontario shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Videos on social media show people running away from a large cloud of dust immediately after the collapse.

Hopkinson says no one was underneath at the time or on top of the bluffs, but there were boaters nearby.

He says police received calls about an explosion in the area, but they believe it was just the sound of the rocks crashing down.

He says police and firefighters are called out regularly for people who get stuck trying to climb the bluffs, and advises against it.

"If the rock fell, you can guarantee there are some loose rocks that still exist high up and if one of them fell, that's a life-threatening injury," Hopkinson said.

"We know the bluffs have some areas that are not safe, so use the trails and enjoy them, but please do so with caution."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.

By The Canadian Press