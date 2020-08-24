Ontario pops back above 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 as 105 new infections reported

Ontario is back above 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since early August as health officials keep a close watch on trends while children prepare to return to school next month.

With 105 new infections reported Monday by the Ministry of Health, the province has 1,036 people fighting the novel coronavirus.

Active cases popped back above the 1,000 mark over the weekend as the daily number of new infections has stayed above 100.

The new cases reported Monday are concentrated in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa with just 20 throughout the rest of the province, mostly in the southwest. There were no new cases in northwestern Ontario or eastern Ontario, with the exception of the nation’s capital.