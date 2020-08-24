Ontario wildfire under control, officials say

EABAMETOONG FIRST NATION, Ont. — Officials say a massive wildfire that led to the partial evacuation of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario is being held at bay.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire, known as Nipigon 45, is not likely to grow in the coming days.

The fire first began on the afternoon of Aug. 9 about 53 kilometres from Eabametoong First Nation.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand says it quickly spread to within 35 kilometres of the First Nation.