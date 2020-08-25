BMO third-quarter profit tops expectations

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group put aside a hefty amount of money again to protect itself from bad loans, but still managed to beat expectations and post a $1.23-billion profit in its latest quarter.

The Toronto-based bank said Tuesday that provisions for credit losses amounted to $1.05 billion in its third quarter, up from $306 million last year and down from $1.11 billion last quarter.

Patrick Cronin, the bank's chief risk officer, attributed the high provisions to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he has confidence in the bank's ability to operate in such an environment.

"There continues to be a high degree of uncertainty around the trajectory of the economic recovery, but we feel with this quarter's addition to our performing loan allowance, we are well prepared and provisioned," he told analysts.