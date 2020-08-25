Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says province’s credit rating remains stable despite pandemic; Tourism industry devastated, UN says

"There continues to be a high degree of uncertainty around the trajectory of the economic recovery, but we feel with this quarter's addition to our performing loan allowance, we are well prepared and provisioned," he told analysts.

8 a.m.: A 48-hour curfew took hold Tuesday in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the global pandemic, a day after the first cases of community transmission of the coronavirus were detected.

Schools, businesses, markets and mosques were ordered to close and police patrols stopped and inspected the few cars passing through checkpoints.

In the al-Maghazi refugee camp, home to the four new confirmed cases, policemen from Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling the Palestinian enclave, roamed the empty streets to enforce the lockdown.

On Monday, authorities announced that four members of a family had tested positive for COVID-19, the first infections outside quarantine facilities.

All Gazans returning home through Israel or Egypt have been required to remain isolated at designated centres for 21 days, to prevent the virus from spreading in the impoverished, blockaded, and densely populated territory.

7:39 a.m. Scotiabank reported a third-quarter profit of $1.30 billion, down from $1.98 billion a year ago as its provisions for bad loans climbed higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said Tuesday the profit amounted to $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with $1.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $7.73 billion, up from $7.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank says its provision for credit losses totalled $2.18 billion for the quarter, up from $713 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.04 per diluted share in the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.11 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"While our retail banking businesses in Canada and international markets were adversely impacted by the pandemic, the bank's performance was aided by strong results in global banking and markets and wealth management," Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter said in a statement.

6:45 a.m.: Parents have spent the summer worrying about how their children will stay safe once they go back to school next month. But there’s an issue to confront before kids even set foot in the classroom: In the age of COVID-19, how can students keep healthy on their way to school?

Anxiety around student transportation during the pandemic will be particularly acute for families who have to rely on the TTC, which is bracing for an increase in ridership and crowding when schools reopen and more people resume commuting to work in September.

Read the full story from the Star’s Ben Spurr here.

6:45 a.m.: The tug-of-war between the public’s right to know where COVID-19 outbreaks are happening and protecting the privacy of those who test positive could make it difficult to control the disease if there’s a resurgence in the fall, experts warn.

Only seven of Ontario’s 34 public health units report occupation outside of health-care professions publicly, a Star analysis found, and the provincial government has left the decision on whether to publicize workplace outbreaks up to individual units.

The result is an inconsistent mix of public information about the presence of the virus in workplaces across the province.

Read the full story from the Star here.

6:42 a.m.: The United Nations chief says the tourist industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and over 120 million jobs at risk.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address released Tuesday that tourism is the third-largest export sector, behind fuels and chemicals, and accounted for 7 per cent of trade last year.

“It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more,” he said. “It boosts economies. … It allows people to experience some of the world’s cultural and natural riches and brings people closer to each other, highlighting our common humanity.”

But the UN chief said that in the first five months of 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, international tourist arrivals decreased by more than half.

Guterres said the tourism impact of COVID-19 has been a “major shock” for richer developed nations “but for developing countries, it is an emergency, particularly for many small island developing states and African countries.”

Tourism for some of those countries represents over 20 per cent of their GDP, he said.

6:41 a.m.: India has reported more than 60,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 3.17 million.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday also reported 848 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 58,390.

Meanwhile, India’s recovery rate has reached nearly 76 per cent as more than 2.4 million people affected by the virus have been discharged from hospitals. The Health Ministry said that 66,550 patients — the highest in a day — recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the country’s COVID-19 tests per million has risen sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to nearly 36 million.

6:40 a.m.: Hong Kong will ease some social distancing measures later this week, allowing beauty salons and cinemas to reopen and relaxing an evening dine-in ban, as daily coronavirus infections in the city dwindled.

Restaurants now banned from providing dine-in services after 6 p.m. will be allowed to serve customers until 9 p.m. starting Friday. Businesses such as cinemas, beauty salons and some outdoor sports venues will be allowed to reopen, and residents will no longer be required to wear masks when exercising outdoors or while in country parks.

“Under the new normal, it is not possible for us to wait until there are no more local cases before relaxing the social distancing measures,” Sophia Chan, Hong Kong’s health minister said in a news conference on Tuesday.

6:40 a.m.: Australian hot spot Victoria state on Tuesday recorded an increase in new coronavirus cases, although health authorities are confident infections are continuing to trend lower. Victoria’s Health Department reported 148 new infections in the latest 24-hour period and eight deaths. State capital Melbourne is around half way through a six-week lockdown.

6:39 a.m.: South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Tuesday that at least 193 students and teachers were found infected over the past two weeks in the Seoul metropolitan region, where a viral surge has threatened to erase the country’s hard-won epidemiological gains.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the 12-day total to 3,175. The country’s caseload is now at 17,945, including 310 deaths.

Yoo said most children at kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools will receive online classes at least until Sept. 11. High school seniors will continue to go to school so their studies are not disrupted ahead of the crucial national college exams.

5:33 a.m.: A new survey suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are well placed if they end up losing a confidence vote this fall, seen as the party best able to care for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic and to get the economy back on its feet.

Respondents to the online survey, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, were split about the prospect of a federal election this fall, with 42 per cent opposed to the idea and 38 per cent in favour.

But if there were an election today, 38 per cent of decided voters said they’d support the Liberals, compared to 30 per cent for the Conservatives, 18 per cent for the NDP and six per cent for the Greens; the Bloc Québécois were at 33 per cent in Quebec, virtually tied with the Liberals at 32 per cent.

When asked specifically which party would earn their vote should Erin O’Toole be at the helm of the Conservatives, Liberal support actually bumped up one point while Conservative support dropped to 27 per cent.

5:24 a.m.: Ontario’s fiscal watchdog will release a report this morning on the province’s credit rating.

The report from the Financial Accountability Office will look at the rating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the province announced that its deficit projection had nearly doubled in three months because of the outbreak.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the deficit would be $38.5 billion, up from the $20.5 billion projected in March.

5:15 a.m.: Some school bus drivers say they have not received COVID-19 safety protocols with just weeks to go before the start of class.

The drivers, who are represented by Unifor, will hold a press conference this morning to discuss their request for information on safety measures on their vehicles.

The union says many of its drivers are senior citizens and are more vulnerable to the virus.

2:57 a.m.: Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as investors hung onto hopes the coronavirus pandemic may come under control with treatments being developed.

Few details emerged from a phone meeting held Tuesday phone meeting held Tuesday by top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators as part of the “Phase 1” truce aimed at ending a tariff war between the two biggest global economies.

China's Ministry of Commerce said the two sides discussed strengthening co-ordination of economic policies. Its announcement gave no details.

Markets have floated higher in recent days in anticipation of progress toward a vaccine or effective treatment for the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered economies and killed more than 800,000 people.

Click here to read more of Monday’s coverage.