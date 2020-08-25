Ford defends back-to-school ad campaign

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is defending a new advertising campaign launched by his government to promote its school reopening plan.

Ford says opposition politicians who have criticized the ads are "playing politics" and his government needs to keep parents informed on back-to-school measures.

The premier could not say how much the ad buy will cost, but says it will continue despite the criticism.

The campaign features print advertisements and a 30-second radio segment touting the government's efforts to consult widely with health and education professionals to create their strategy.