Foodora couriers win $3.46-million settlement following food-delivery giant’s abrupt Canadian closure

The board ruled couriers were not true independent contractors because Foodora exerted considerable control over their working conditions, which couriers had no ability to negotiate or influence.

The decision said couriers were in fact dependent contractors, a category of worker that enjoys some flexibility on the job but is economically vulnerable and, crucially, has the right to unionize.

In late April, Foodora announced that it was leaving the country, citing the “highly competitive and saturated Canadian environment.” Shortly after, it declared bankruptcy and said it owed restaurants and other creditors more than $4 million.

Foodora entered the Canadian food-delivery market in 2015 when it purchased local startup Hurrier. Foodora’s parent company — Delivery Hero — is based in Berlin and made $2 billion in revenue in 2019.

Delivery Hero also filed a $47.5-million claim against Foodora during its bankruptcy proceedings, but agreed to drop that claim if the company’s bankruptcy proposal was accepted by Canadian creditors.

The terms, which offered creditors 40 per cent of what they were owed, were approved in court last week.

In a statement to the Star, Delivery Hero spokesperson Melanie Bochmann said closing the multinational company’s Canadian arm “has not been an easy decision.”

“Our priority has always been to provide the best possible support to our office employees, riders and partners. We’re glad to have reached a settlement, as it enables us to provide additional support to our riders during these unprecedented times,” the statement said.

In 2018, Foodora also left Australia with unpaid debts after it was challenged in court over classifying couriers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Amid the pandemic, CUPW has also pressed the government to expand income supports to include gig workers — who have traditionally fallen through social safety nets because of their independent-contractor status. In August, Ottawa announced a new benefit for gig and contract workers who are not eligible for employment insurance.

