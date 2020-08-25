Hamilton sees uptick in COVID-19 cases from social gatherings with no physical distancing

“These things are going to take some time,” said Paul Johnson, director of the Emergency Operations Centre. “We’re going to open in the same way we’ve done with everything else, in a slow and steady way that allows it to be done safely and ... with the same level of success that we’ve seen in our previous openings.”

The exception is public skating, which will not resume until at least the new year.

“I know there has been a bit of consternation about why aren’t we just laying ice everywhere,” said Johnson. “Does that mean we are not going to allow hockey to happen and open skates? The answer to that is, ‘No.’ We want to get back into the business of making sure ice is available but we want to know the volume. If there are ways, given the financial impact we’ve seen, to curtail activities at our arenas because we don’t need them, then we want to know that first.

There is no word yet on what Phase 3 means for hockey.

“Registration for hockey has been delayed, as everybody knows,” said Johnson. “We’re looking at how to return people safely and the reality is, it’s not going to be the same level of usage. Return to play and competition and all the rest is still a little ways off. There are training, tryout and practice opportunities that will continue to grow but those, of course, will be in smaller numbers.”

Johnson also has no timeline on when the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena on Hester Street will transition back from a drive-through COVID-19 assessment centre.

“The reality is these assessment centres — in some way, shape or form — are going to need to be here for quite some time,” said Johnson. “We’ve certainly let folks know that at some stage we expect that to come back as an arena. It’s one of our flagship arenas. But right now we’re just going to wait on the overall assessment centre strategy.”

Public health has expected to see increases in cases as more of the province and city reopens.

“What we’re trying to do is keep that curve flat as we go forward,” said Richardson. “We don’t think we’re going to be eliminating it any time soon.”

She emphasizes the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, wearing masks indoors as well as outdoors when in close contact with others, and staying home when sick even if symptoms are mild.

“The other thing we’ve seen unfortunately in the last several days to a week, we do have a few reports where people are continuing to go out with friends even after they’ve developed some symptoms,” said Richardson. “If you are not quite sure, don’t take the chance and go out. Stay home and give it a day.”

Richardson also stresses that residents should only be in one social bubble, where physical distancing isn’t required, and it’s limited to 10 people including those you live with.

“You don’t have a group of people for Monday, a group for Friday, a group for Saturday,” she said. “Just one group of people who you let your guard down with.”