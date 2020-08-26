U of T faculty urges school to heed own scientists

TORONTO — A campus coalition at Canada’s largest university is urging the school to listen to its own expert research on COVID-19 and roll back its plan to reopen doors to students and staff in the fall.

In an online panel held earlier this week, the University of Toronto Faculty Association discussed what it described as the administration’s refusal to address health and safety concerns raised by staff and students despite the school's high-profile health-care advocacy work during the global pandemic.

Association President Terezia Zoric said she disagrees with the administrations decision to hold in-person classes, arguing the move carries unnecessary risks for the entire university community.

"It is a complete lost opportunity for the university's senior administration not to consult with their own in-house experts who are also being consulted by the World Health Organization and federal provincial governments," Zoric said.

"They have developed a plan with very little input from the most expert people who work for them. It is beyond disappointing."

Heather Boon, vice-provost of faculty and academic life, rejected the Association's contention.

"We are following the public health guidelines which are in fact being informed by a wide variety of experts from many universities, including our own," she said. "We are taking our own advice and are really proud that our scientists are a big part of that process."

Faculty members also raised the issue of classroom ventilation, saying inadequate measures on that front risk turning faculty buildings into new breeding grounds for the virus.

"What will happen when the weather gets too cold to open windows? Does the ventilation in the room exchange the air or not? You can be in a very large room with poor ventilation and it could be very dangerous as the virus hangs in the air for hours," Zoric said.

Boon said the University of Toronto is following guidelines for ventilation and will determine what activities will transpire in each room to limit the spread on school grounds.