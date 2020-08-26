RBC watches recovery amid signs of rebound

The result was bolstered by record earnings in RBC capital markets and solid earnings in insurance.

The bank was helped along by Canadians regaining some of the roughly three million jobs lost during the pandemic and credit card holders spending more this July than last year — the first year-over-year positive trend since mid-March.

McKay also noticed strong activity in North American housing markets.

"In Canada, home sales, house prices and housing starts have shown surprising resilience, partly reflecting pent-up demand and low interest rates," he said.

"We reported very strong mortgage growth of 10 per cent year-over-year, picking up from similarly robust levels at the start of the year."

Those promising signs were offset by lower results in the bank's personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investor and treasury services businesses, McKay said.

The bank was also hampered by higher provisions for credit losses and low interest rates, but he insisted that they wouldn't cause RBC to switch up its long-term strategy.

However, he warned, "While we remain focused on creating the bank of the future, cost management will be an increasing priority as we look to deliver long-term sustainable value."

McKay's comments and the earnings caused RBC's stock to rise by roughly two per cent, reaching $101.91 in morning trading.

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst John Aiken chalked up the quarter as "impressive" in a note he sent to investors.

He told them Barclays was so encouraged by the results that it increased its RBC price target by $2 to $108.

Aiken said, "While the current quarter’s earnings demonstrate what profitability can be like with more moderate provisions, we believe that RY’s conservatism in building reserves early and its diversified platform (less reliant on lending overall than peers) continues to hold it in good stead."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press