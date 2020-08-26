Hundreds of radio, TV outlets risk closure: study

OTTAWA — As many as 40 local television outlets and up to 200 Canadian radio stations could be forced to close in the next three years as the pandemic adds to financial pressures media companies were facing before COVID-19, according to a new study from a media advocacy group.

The Canadian Association of Broadcasters issued a report today warning of potential closures and widespread job cuts as TV and radio broadcasters face a cumulative projected revenue shortfall of up to $1.06 billion by the end of 2022.

The report says the most vulnerable are the country's AM radio stations, as well as other independent private radio and TV operations in smaller markets across the country.

The study, titled "The Crisis in Canadian Media and the Future of Local Broadcasting," was commissioned by the CAB and conducted by Winnipeg-based independent media economics consultancy Communications Management Inc.