Man charged after drone films crash site

CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly using an unregistered drone to film the scene of a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Investigators say the crash happened in early April, and a man flew the drone over the scene and alongside an ambulance as it was taking a patient to hospital.

Police say an Ornge air ambulance was also called to the scene and was not far from the drone.

They say the video was uploaded to YouTube, and police worked with Transport Canada to identify and interview the drone operator.