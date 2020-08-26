Toronto cop challenges assault conviction

Lawyers for a Toronto police officer who was found guilty of assault in the beating of a young Black man are asking the court to throw out the conviction.

Michael Lacy, who represents Const. Michael Theriault, says they have filed an application to vacate the verdict, arguing the conviction for assault was not available to the court.

Theriault and his brother, Christian Theriault, were charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in relation to a December 2016 incident that left Dafonte Miller with a ruptured eye and other serious injuries.

In a ruling delivered in June, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he could not rule out the possibility that self-defence played a role in the early portion of the encounter.