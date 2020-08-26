Ontario releases new COVID-19 guidance for schools

TORONTO — Ontario has released new guidance to parents and educators to help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

The province says parents must screen children daily and they should not attend class if they have any symptoms of the virus.

Teachers and principals will be asked to isolate any child that develops symptoms at school and send the child home when a parent can pick them up.

A child must be symptom free for 24 hours before they are allowed to return to school.