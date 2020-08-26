Ontario unveils COVID-19 protocols for school reopenings

Students who get sick when school is back in session won’t have to get a COVID-19 test before returning to class unless they’ve had contact with a confirmed case, Ontario health officials say.

Senior government officials held a technical briefing Wednesday, outlining back-to-school protocols in the pandemic and acknowledging there is a lot of anxiety and uncertainty among parents and students.

“There are many variables and many unknowns,” said one health expert, who echoed previous comments from chief medical officer Dr. David Williams that a low incidence of COVID-19 in the community could bode well for schools.

However, cases and outbreaks are expected. When they happen, parts or all of the school will be dismissed, depending on the extent of the infections, which will be tracked in the province’s public health database so officials can monitors trends in schools and districts.

Williams, Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce were expected to expand on the back-to-school protocols in an afternoon news conference.

At the 40-minute briefing, officials said parents will be required to screen children every morning to make sure they do not have a fever or the “classic symptoms” of COVID-19, which can also include coughing and trouble breathing. Others include severe headaches, aches and pains, and diarrhea, but could involve other health concerns. It is possible for children to have the highly contagious virus and not have a fever.

“If they start to feel unwell, that’s the bottom line,” said one top official. “There’s no black-and-white answer.”

Parents are urged to consult their family doctor or primary care provider, and may be advised to get the child tested for COVID-19 or “wait it out” depending on the circumstances and medical history, such as allergies.

However, one official said authorities expect many parents will want to get COVID-19 tests for any children displaying potential symptoms for their own peace of mind.

Children must not be taken to school with any symptoms and have to be symptom-free for 24 hours to return, creating the possibility that this would lead some parents to shy away from having them tested.