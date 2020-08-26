VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19, August 26

OPEN DIGITAL ACCESS 01:30 PM DurhamRegion.com

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park, Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, provides an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on its plan for the reopening of schools. He is joined by Stephen Lecce, the Ontario education minister, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, the province’s chief coroner and its lead on COVID-19 testing.

VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19, August 26

OPEN DIGITAL ACCESS 01:30 PM DurhamRegion.com

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Related Content

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park, Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, provides an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on its plan for the reopening of schools. He is joined by Stephen Lecce, the Ontario education minister, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, the province’s chief coroner and its lead on COVID-19 testing.

VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19, August 26

OPEN DIGITAL ACCESS 01:30 PM DurhamRegion.com

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Related Content

Speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park, Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, provides an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on its plan for the reopening of schools. He is joined by Stephen Lecce, the Ontario education minister, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, the province’s chief coroner and its lead on COVID-19 testing.