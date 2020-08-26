Masks to be mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstores

The Real Canadian Superstore will require most customers to wear a mask while shopping, starting Aug. 29.

The supermarket chain, which is owned by Loblaws Inc., operates dozens of grocery stores from B.C. to Ontario.

“Many municipalities across the country have made masks mandatory in indoor spaces, including our stores,” a Loblaws spokesperson said in an email. “Experts also believe that wearing masks properly is one of the best ways to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

The company said that masks would not be mandatory for people who are unable to wear one for medical reasons.