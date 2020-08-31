'Not really fair': Flamborough parents say HWDSB busing plan strands rural students

“Unlike the spring, the Ministry has been very clear that we are required to have daily attendance taken of every face-to-face class and remote class.”

However, Perosevic’s husband Mike, a high school teacher in the Halton Catholic District School Board, said his board is busing students home midday – something that will limit exposure to both students and staff.

“If they actually let them go out for lunch, then they’re going to be out roaming around Waterdown for 80 minutes and then coming back, creating more exposure,” he said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense, and the inner-city kids get HSR bus passes and they can use them to go home at any time of the day.

“It seems like the rural kids are kind of being singled out here as a guinea pig for whatever this study-hall concept is they’ve come up with. It’s not really fair.”

Lisa agreed, adding it’s not equitable treatment of rural students and those who live in town.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the kids,” she said. “And if the whole philosophy is that the kids are staying with their cohort, well, they’re not if they’re being forced to go to the study hall and be with who knows how many kids.”

The Perosevics are not alone – an online petition demanding the board offer midday busing has garnered more than 1,000 signatures, and several parents and students met for a protest at Courtcliffe Park on Aug. 30.

Board staff said families were surveyed in June and only 8 per cent of families indicated they were worried about transportation. But Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe said that was prior to the half-day model being introduced.

“We didn’t know at that time that we were going to expect students to go home in the middle of the day,” she said.

Lisa noted the lack of communication from the board about the plans has also been troubling.

“We found this out from a neighbour whose neighbour is a (vice-principal and) part of the planning committee,” she said. “It was just through word of mouth.”

“Basically, had we not heard from a neighbour, everybody would have been blindsided by this on the first day of school,” Mike said. “We’re all trying to make the best of this thing, but as a high school teacher myself, online learning is difficult enough as it is. It would be a lot easier to do from home with less distractions and your earbuds in than in some giant room.”

In fact, Deathe said, it was her understanding that the students would be bussed home midday.

“They had asked on social media about secondary buses and I had assured them that kids would be taken home after their first class,” she said. “I just assumed that there would be a bus taking kids home because we would be doing at-home learning for the rest of the day with the rest of their courses.

“I was surprised to find out that wasn’t the case.”

Deathe said in a June report, that was the case – but information has been coming fast and furious, and that report was prior to the rotational model for secondary school students being decided upon.

“I assumed because we were implementing the rotational model where kids were at school for the morning and then expected to be at home, that we would provide busing,” she said. “It just made sense to me.”

Deathe said it was hard to know how many parents wanted high school students to come home and do their online classes, especially if parents are not home.

“Or would they prefer to have them remain at school and be supervised?” she said. “Like everything, it is a big unknown.”

McKillop said that if the board were to implement midday busing instead of end-of-day runs, it would come with a $2.5-million price tag.

“This is the cost of transporting over 4,000 secondary students using the adaptive model,” he said of the multimillion dollar cost. “We estimate approximately 125 runs would have to be added, and they would not be able to be shared.”

Currently, McKillop said, many bus routes have more than one run, meaning many route have buses that service elementary and secondary schools and public and Catholic schools.

“There are always tough budget decisions to make, and the HWDSB Board of Trustees decided to use $9 million to lower elementary class size averages in full-day kindergarten and Grades 4-8 for in-person classes,” he said.

As a result, McKillop said, the board is not considering midday busing.

“For safety, to minimize disruption, ease of transitions between deliveries, and fiscal responsibility, we are not considering any midday runs,” he said. “We have also suspended our practice of courtesy transportation so that we can properly plan for seating charts for those using transportation and to ensure cohorts remain together.”

He added the $381 million in federal funding that the province received for school reopening would not fund midday busing, as HWDSB was the recipient of $400,000 – well below the $2.5 million required.

McKillop said all families eligible for transportation services can declare their intention to use transportation through the HWSTS website at www.hamiltonschoolbus.ca by clicking on the large red banner. The deadline for families to submit their intention is Sept. 1.

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: After hearing complaints from Flamborough parents that rural students would be stuck at school while those in town could go home, the Review dug into the busing plans, parental concerns and the board's rationale.