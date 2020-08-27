Quebec reports 111 new COVID-19 cases

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health authorities said today one death occurred in the past 24 hours while two others occurred before Aug. 20.
The province now has reported 62,056 total COVID-19 cases and 5,750 deaths since the pandemic began.
Authorities say hospitalizations increased by five since Wednesday, for a total of 115.
Of those, 15 patients are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previous day.
The province says it carried out 16,020 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, the last day for which testing data is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
