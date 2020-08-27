Staff to explore plastic water bottle ban on Hamilton municipal properties

Public works staff will investigate a potential ban on the sale of plastic water bottles at city facilities as a way to reduce Hamilton’s waste stream.

Coun. John-Paul Danko suggested the study as part of a draft strategy to cut down on single-use plastic items in Hamilton.

That blueprint already considers a water-filling station at the city-owned King’s Forest golf course, Danko noted during Wednesday’s waste management advisory committee.

“Then it would make sense that the golf course stop selling bottled water because there’s an alternative available.”