CIBC reports $1.17-billion Q3 profit

TORONTO — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's earnings took a tumble as it allocated an increasing amount of money towards bad loans triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based bank said Thursday that it earned $1.17 billion or $2.55 per diluted share in its third quarter, down from nearly $1.4 billion or $3.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

Provisions for credit losses were $525 million for the period ended July 31, up from $291 million a year ago, but down from $1.41 billion in the second quarter.

CIBC executives blamed the drop in profit and hike in loan loss provisions on COVID-19 and the bank's exposure to low oil prices, though they are starting to see signs of a rebound.