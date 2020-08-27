Champagne pushes reform with Lebanese leader

The two Canadian men have been imprisoned in China since December 2018 in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an American extradition warrant.

Champagne said his meeting with Wang Yi — a "robust" 90-minute talk that focused on the "two Michaels" and human rights concerns — came as the two ministers were crossing paths on separate European trips, and was brokered by the Italian foreign ministry.

Champagne pushed Wang to allow Canadian diplomats to visit Kovrig and Spavor, access that has been denied since early this year. China says its can't allow access to their prisons during COVID-19.

"I reminded him that Canada will always insist of having consular access to both Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and that we expect them to respect the spirit and the letter of the Vienna Convention," said Champagne, referring to the international agreement on consular access.

While winning the release of Kovrig and Spavor remains Champagne's top priority, the explosion in Beirut, which exacerbated a simmering political crisis in Lebanon, is also galvanizing the minister for a very real domestic political reason — the 200,000-strong Lebanese community in Canada has also been loudly calling for change in their homeland.

Champagne posted a video on Twitter from the scene of the explosion after his meeting with Aoun.

"You can smell destruction. You can feel destruction, you can see also the resilience of the Lebanese people," the minister said, against a vast backdrop of brown and grey ruin.

"We have said we will be there for Lebanon and I can assure you what you're seeing is only part of the destruction. You cannot even see with your own eyes the size of that destruction."

Champagne's trip ends in London where he will meet in person with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press